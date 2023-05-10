A bus carrying close to 40 immigrants who'd crossed the border into Texas arrived early this morning in Philadelphia, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

It is the first bus Texas Gov. Greg Abbott had transport migrants to the city since early January.

The Philadelphia Inquirer spoke to some of the passengers as they filed out of the bus.

All of the migrants have legal permission to be in the country, the Inquirer reports. Most said they plan to seek asylum.

Many of them said they were told they'd be heading to Chicago.

Several children reportedly developed stomach issues during the trip, caused by the pre-packaged food they were provided as they boarded.

A large number of those who arrived in Philadelphia Wednesday told the paper they had plans to meet up with relatives in New York.

A spokesperson for Abbott did not respond to calls for comment Wednesday.

For over a year now, Abbott has been sending busloads of migrants to sanctuary cities like Philadelphia, Chicago, New York, and Washington, D.C.

Wednesday's arrival of immigrants in Philadelphia comes as Title 42 — a World War II health law revived by former President Trump, permitting the expulsion of people to prevent the spread of communicable diseases — is set to expire.

The Biden administration is considering new measures to limit the number of illegal crossings at the border.