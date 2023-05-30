Bus Full of Hindu Pilgrims Careens Into Gorge on Way to Religious Shrine

At least 10 people are reported dead and 55 hurt after a bus went off a bridge and crashed into a gorge in the Himalayas.
The bus was carrying Hindu pilgrims to a shrine in the disputed Kashmir region Tuesday morning local time, the Independent reported.
The Vaishno Devi shrine is in Jammu.
Police think a brake failure caused the crash, according to the Indian Express. The paper said the driver hit a parked truck to try to stop the bus but appeared to have lost control by oversteering and went off the bridge.
Photos from the scene showed the mangled bus on its roof below the bridge.
The front wheels of the bus broke off and remained on the bridge, Outlook India reported.
Rescuers later used a crane to lift the bus back onto the road.
The Vaishno Devi shrine, one of the country's most revered Hindu sites, was the site of a deadly stampede on Jan 1, 2022.
At least 12 people died and 13 were injured as thousands of pilgrims gathered to pray, according to the Associated Press.
