Bus Engulfed in Flames After Hitting Van in Pakistan, Killing 18
The bus was carrying fuel drums in addition to passengers
A bus in Pakistan caught fire after hitting a van parked on the shoulder of an intercity highway in eastern Punjab province, killing at least 18 people and injuring 13 others, police and rescue officials said Sunday.
The accident occurred early Sunday near Pindi Bhattian, where the Islamabad-bound bus hit a van parked on the shoulder of the Lahore-Islamabad Motorway, senior police officer Fahad Ahmed said. The van was carrying fuel drums, which caused an inferno that engulfed the bus, Ahmed said.
There were more than 40 passengers on the bus, Ahmed said. Those who were rescued were badly burned, including several in critical condition. Other passengers were slightly injured with burns after escaping through the windows.
The drivers of both vehicles died, police said.
Such accidents happen frequently on Pakistan’s highways, where safety standards are often ignored and traffic regulations violated. Fatigued drivers also fall asleep behind the wheel during long drives.
- Pakistan Vows to Retaliate After Weekend Suicide Bombing Kills At Least 45
- ISIS Claims Responsibility for Pakistan Suicide Bombing That Killed Dozens
- At Least 40 Dead at Political Gathering in Pakistan After Explosion
- Pakistan Train That Derailed Killing Over a Dozen Passengers, Was Traveling at Normal Speed, Official Says
- Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan Arrested After Conviction in Asset Concealment Case
- World in Photos: Pakistan terror attack kills more than 100 — at a mosque where police officers prayed
- A ‘Seemingly Intoxicated Male’ Arrested for Slapping Trooper in the Face Behind a Liquor Store: ReportNews
- Migrants Entering UK Illegally May be Forced to Wear GPS Monitors as Country Contends with Lack of HousingNews
- Former Alabama Deputy Kidnapping, Sexually Assaulting Woman He Warned to ‘Come Back and Find Her’ if She Spoke of Crime: FedsNews
- UNC Shooting: Chapel Hill Given the All Clear After Faculty Member Reportedly KilledNews
- Researchers Asked Alexa for CPR Instructions and Results Were FrighteningHealth
- Bears Take Over City Left Empty By Raging WildfiresNews
- UNC Chapel Hill Shooting Suspect Arrested: At Least 1 Dead After 3-Hour Campus LockdownNews
- US Open Food Facts: 750,000 Melon Balls, 45 Tons of Beef, $8.8 Million in Cocktails and More Served to Tennis FansNews
- A Teacher-Instigated Slap Fight Gets School Shut Down: AuthoritiesNews
- Tropical Storm Idalia Shutters Florida AirportsBusiness
- Mailman Rescues Kitten, Wins $717K in the Lottery on Same DayNews
- Connections Word Game Joins Wordle And Spelling Bee on The NYT Games AppTech