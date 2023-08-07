Bus Carrying 30 Campers Flips in Idaho, Leaves Nearly a Dozen Children Injured, Some Critical
The children were headed home from a YMCA summer camp located about two hours north of Boise
A bus with 30 young campers aboard rolled over along State Highway 55 in Idaho Friday afternoon, the Idaho State Police announced.
Eleven children were injured, including seven listed in critical condition. All of the occupants, who ranged from 13 to 18 years old, were sent via air and ground transportation to be evaluated at the hospital.
The children were headed back home from a YMCA summer camp at Horsethief Reservoir, about two hours north of Boise. The camp's next session will be canceled, since several staffers spent days with the injured campers in the hospital and will need time to recover, according to Treasure Valley YMCA President and CEO David Duro.
“It’s like a family member is in a traumatic event,” Duro said Saturday. “It’s easy for your mind to wander and for you just to be concerned about them and maybe not provide the magic that YMCA camp deserves.”
Duro told the New York Times several children had broken bones in the crash.
The bus blocked a critical path along the Payette River, leading to a major traffic jam. It's one of only two highways that carry vacationers to rural holiday destinations and picturesque campsites north of Boise.
The incident involved no other vehicles. Authorities are still investigating how the bus tipped on its side.
With reporting from the Associated Press.
