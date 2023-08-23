Burning Man Festival’s Desert Site Flooded by Tropical Storm Hilary’s Record Rainfall - The Messenger
Burning Man Festival’s Desert Site Flooded by Tropical Storm Hilary’s Record Rainfall

Organizers waited for flood waters to dry up before they were able to get started on preparations for the event's Aug. 27 start

Published |Updated
Dan Gooding
What the view of Black Rock City’s Burning Man festival in Nevada usually looks likeScott Nelson/AFP via Getty Images

Workers heading to the Burning Man festival site in Nevada Wednesday faced the leftovers of tropical storm Hilary which brought record rainfall to the desert site of the annual gathering.

The festival is set to begin at the Black Rock City encampment in the Nevada desert on Aug. 27, but a team of people heads there in advance to get everything ready for the thousands of revelers.

This year, the site looked a little different thanks to the torrential rain which fell over the past weekend across California, Nevada and other parts of the west.

The builders of this year's "Temple of the Heart" centerpiece had to halt work due to flooding.

"This is unprecedented. It's as good a time as any to share our climate goals with the Temple: to be net carbon negative!" organizer Drew Moxon said in an Instagram post.

Organizers of the festival asked attendees to stay away until at least 12 p.m. PT Wednesday, even if they had work passes for earlier.

Read More

"Remember to drive safely, be aware of speed limits, and respect our neighbors. Engage those Communal Effort and Civic Responsibility muscles!" organizers posted to X ahead of gates opening.

Parts of Nevada saw nine inches of rainfall from the tropical storm, doubling previous records.

Video of the downpours was posted to TikTok:

View post on TikTok

However, by Wednesday morning the site appeared to have dried out significantly, according to another video showing TikToker gilroygabe biking around the site:

View post on TikTok

70,000 people usually attend the event, which is held at a "city" built in the desert and then demolished each year.

