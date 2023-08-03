Burned-Out SUV Found in Search for Georgia Mother Missing for 2 Weeks

Authorities recovered the burned-out SUV of a Georgia mother of four who vanished two weeks ago.
Imani Serafina Roberson was last seen driving her white Mazda SUV on July 16, according to the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office.
Roberson, 29, was last seen leaving her mom’s Conyers, Ga., home after a family dinner that evening, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
During a news conference Wednesday, Sheriff Eric Levett said Roberson left her 11-year-old and 9-year-old with their grandmother, Clarine Andujar-White. Roberson took her 3-year-old and 1-month-old with her, the outlet reported.
Later on, when Andujar-White couldn’t get a hold of her daughter, she drove to her house, but no one was home. Andujar-White filed a missing persons report.
The sheriff’s office said all four children are accounted for and safe, but would not elaborate on where they found the two children Roberson drove off with after dinner.
Roberson’s burned-out SUV was recovered in South Fulton, Georgia on July 27.
“Please help me bring Imani home ... Imani loves her children,” Andujar-White told reporters during the press conference. “I know she would never leave her children or myself. Please help me reunite these babies with their mother.”
Police have not publicly identified any suspects in connection with the case.
According to a GoFundMe campaign launched on behalf of her children, Roberson is described as 5-foot 2-inches with a medium build.
She has “thick, knotless braids that are reddish in color, and it runs down her back, but she usually keeps it pinned up. She wears glasses and occasionally contact lenses and she has a tattoo sleeve on her left arm," according to the GoFundMe description.
