Burned-Out SUV Found in Search for Georgia Mother Missing for 2 Weeks - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Burned-Out SUV Found in Search for Georgia Mother Missing for 2 Weeks

Imani Serafina Roberson, 29, was last seen driving her white Mazda SUV July 16

Published |Updated
Tristan Balagtas
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Imani Serafina Roberson’s burned out SUV was found in South Fulton, Georgia on July 27.gofundme

Authorities recovered the burned-out SUV of a Georgia mother of four who vanished two weeks ago.

Imani Serafina Roberson was last seen driving her white Mazda SUV on July 16, according to the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office

Roberson, 29, was last seen leaving her mom’s Conyers, Ga., home after a family dinner that evening, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

During a news conference Wednesday, Sheriff Eric Levett said Roberson left her 11-year-old and 9-year-old with their grandmother, Clarine Andujar-White. Roberson took her 3-year-old and 1-month-old with her, the outlet reported.

Read More

Later on, when Andujar-White couldn’t get a hold of her daughter, she drove to her house, but no one was home. Andujar-White filed a missing persons report. 

The sheriff’s office said all four children are accounted for and safe, but would not elaborate on where they found the two children Roberson drove off with after dinner.

Roberson’s burned-out SUV was recovered in South Fulton, Georgia on July 27.

TAG: CRA7038
Imani Serafina Roberson, 29, was last seen leaving her mom’s Conyers, Ga., home after a family dinner.Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office

“Please help me bring Imani home ... Imani loves her children,” Andujar-White told reporters during the press conference. “I know she would never leave her children or myself. Please help me reunite these babies with their mother.”

Police have not publicly identified any suspects in connection with the case.

According to a GoFundMe campaign launched on behalf of her children, Roberson is described as 5-foot 2-inches with a medium build.

She has “thick, knotless braids that are reddish in color, and it runs down her back, but she usually keeps it pinned up. She wears glasses and occasionally contact lenses and she has a tattoo sleeve on her left arm," according to the GoFundMe description.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.