Burglars Make Off With $200K Worth of Wigs Meant for Cancer Patients: ‘It’s Not Even About the Value’

Authorities are searching for at least three thieves who stole from a Beverly Hills shop that offers custom wigs to alopecia and cancer patients, including children.
On Tuesday, the burglars used long metal poles to shatter the front glass of The Wig Fairy. They quickly took 70 wigs, valued at approximately $200,000, while alarm sirens blared, as reported by Los Angeles' KTLA.
“They grabbed so much that there were wigs all over the floor,” Mona Zargar, the shop's owner, told the station. “They scooped them up, running out the door. It was two-and-a-half minutes and they stole a lot.”
Many customers, who had been awaiting custom orders for weeks, now face delays as the orders must start anew. Each wig, crafted from human hair, is tailored by hand—cut, shaped, and colored—to complement each client's skin tone and facial structure.
“We had to call our clients one by one,” Zargar said. “We have a lot of children who we work with, elderly women. It’s heartbreaking because a lot of them are going through treatment.”
Having operated for six years, Zargar stated that she and her team are now working extra hours to meet customers' demands.
"It's not even about the value," Zargar said. "It belongs to someone."
The Los Angeles Police Department told the station that the stolen wigs are likely to be resold online.
