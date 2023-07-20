Burger King Manager Arrested for Allegedly Serving Customers Fries From Trash Can

Police in South Carolina arrested a Burger King assistant manager after she allegedly served dirty french fries to customers.

According to the Union, S.C. Police Department, Jaime Christine Major, 39, took French fries out from a trash can and added them to the container where freshly cooked fries are placed. She then allegedly covered the previously-discarded food with more fries taken straight from the fryer.

Per the Union County Detention Center, she was charged Monday with malicious tampering with human food. Records indicate that as of Tuesday, she was still in custody after not posting the $20,000 bond set by Municipal Judge Robert Hines.

According to Fox Carolina, Major first came in contact with police when they were called on July 9 to the restaurant for a disturbance.

Upon arrival, officers saw two women arguing with restaurant staff, making threats, and using profanity. The women were arrested for disorderly conduct after they refused to calm down.

Two days later on July 11, police received a complaint that fries were thrown into a trashcan and then served to customers.

After investigating police issued a warrant for Major’s arrest. If found guilty, Major could face up to 20 years behind bars.

A Burger King spokesperson told Newsweek: “These allegations do not align with the brand’s commitment to quality food and service and creating an exceptional Guest experience. The Franchisee of this restaurant is cooperating with local authorities and will take appropriate action based on the findings."

