Burger King Launches ‘Real Meat Burger’ With Up to 100 Patties on Single Bun
Customers can buy up to 100 additional patties for $2.92 each
Burger King in Thailand announced on Tuesday that they are launching the "Real Meat Burger", a three-patty burger which can be expanded to up to 100 patties on the same bun.
Burger King Thailand's Facebook page had been celebrating the launch of its "Real Cheese Burger", generating concepts of other potential "real burgers", such as a real buns burger, a real onion burger, and a real lettuce burger on Monday, as reported by The Thaiger.
Although these joke items were not actually going to be added to the menu, several Facebook users expressed their willingness to try them. To their surprise, the following day, Burger King announced the "Real Meat Burger" on Facebook, a burger that could include as much meat as the customer desired.
The basic three-patty burger starts at 339 baht, or $9.90, and customers can add additional patties for 100 baht, or $2.92, each. The "Real Meat Burger" can accommodate a maximum of 100 patties, which would cost the customer 10,039 baht or $293.25.
The announcement went viral on Facebook, gaining over 28,000 reactions and 17,000 shares.
Burger King Thailand has not disclosed how long the "Real Meat Burger" will be on the menu, but did mention that customers can request pork patties instead of beef.
