Burger King Launches ‘Real Meat Burger’ With Up to 100 Patties on Single Bun - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Burger King Launches ‘Real Meat Burger’ With Up to 100 Patties on Single Bun

Customers can buy up to 100 additional patties for $2.92 each

Published |Updated
Elizabeth Urban
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Burger King in Thailand announced on Tuesday that they are launching the "Real Meat Burger", a three-patty burger which can be expanded to up to 100 patties on the same bun.

Burger King Thailand's Facebook page had been celebrating the launch of its "Real Cheese Burger", generating concepts of other potential "real burgers", such as a real buns burger, a real onion burger, and a real lettuce burger on Monday, as reported by The Thaiger.

Although these joke items were not actually going to be added to the menu, several Facebook users expressed their willingness to try them. To their surprise, the following day, Burger King announced the "Real Meat Burger" on Facebook, a burger that could include as much meat as the customer desired.

Burger King real meat burger
Burger King real meat burgerBurger King
Read More

The basic three-patty burger starts at 339 baht, or $9.90, and customers can add additional patties for 100 baht, or $2.92, each. The "Real Meat Burger" can accommodate a maximum of 100 patties, which would cost the customer 10,039 baht or $293.25.

The announcement went viral on Facebook, gaining over 28,000 reactions and 17,000 shares.

Burger King real meat burger
Burger King real meat burgerBurger King

Burger King Thailand has not disclosed how long the "Real Meat Burger" will be on the menu, but did mention that customers can request pork patties instead of beef.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.