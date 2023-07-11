Burger King Introduces ‘The Real Cheeseburger’: No Burger, Just Lots of Cheese - The Messenger
Burger King Introduces ‘The Real Cheeseburger’: No Burger, Just Lots of Cheese

The cheesy concotion costs about $11 and is available in Thailand

Published |Updated
Yelena Dzhanova
The Real Cheeseburger from Burger KingBurger King/Facebook

Burger King has announced a new offering in Thailand that features no burger patty.

In a Facebook post published on Sunday, Burger King Thailand introduced what it refers to as the Real Cheeseburger: 20 slices of American cheese nestled between two of its buns.

"This is for real," Burger King Thailand said in its post.

Priced at about $11, the Real Cheeseburger has seen spiking demand in the two days since its introduction, according to a CNN report. Social media users worldwide have been posting about it, expressing shock and confusion over the considerable amount of cheese.

One Twitter user had mixed reviews about the burger. "I love cheese but I struggled eating even half of this 'burger'. Maybe I should grill the other half? What do you think?" they asked.

