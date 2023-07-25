4 People Reportedly Shot at a Burger King in North Carolina

At least four people were shot Monday evening at a Burger King restaurant in North Carolina, according to a local media report.

The shooting took place in the parking lot of a Burger King in Wilmington, according to NBC News’ local affiliate in the city.

The four struck by gunfire are all in stable condition, per the station.

Police reportedly said the incident was drug-related. No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

It was not immediately clear if any of the wounded is a suspect.