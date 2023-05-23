Burger Joint Sues Florida Over Anti-Drag Law, Claiming It Violates First Amendment

Hamburger Mary's, a popular Orlando burger restaurant known for its family-friendly drag shows on Sundays, is suing the state of Florida and Governor Ron DeSantis over a new law that prohibits minors from attending such performances. The lawsuit, as reported by the Orlando Sentinel, alleges that the ban will limit free speech rights and has already hurt the restaurant's business.
According to the lawsuit, after Hamburger Mary's announced that children would no longer be allowed at any drag performances, bookings for those events dropped by 20%. The restaurant claims that it cannot risk having its business or liquor licenses suspended for hosting a drag show where children attend.
The restaurant's drag shows often feature bingo, trivia, and comedy, and the lawsuit argues that the law's ambiguity will have a chilling effect on free speech. Violating the law can result in a first-degree misdemeanor charge.
"The broad, sweeping nature of the statute, and the vagueness regarding what conduct is and is not prohibited, will have a chilling effect on the First Amendment rights of the citizens of Florida," the lawsuit states.
- D’Arcy Drollinger Named America’s First ‘Drag Laureate’ in San Francisco
- DeSantis Signs Law Banning DEI, Calls It ‘Discrimination, Exclusion and Indoctrination’
- ‘Dystopian’ War on Woke: DeSantis Has the Might, but Does He Have the Right?
- Ron DeSantis Signs Bill Protecting Against ‘Biomedical Security State’ Into Law
- TikTok Sues Montana Over New Law Banning App
The new law is part of a series of laws passed by Governor DeSantis that target the LGBTQ community, according to CBS. SB 254 bans gender transition surgery and medication for minors, and HB 1069 defines "sex" as strictly male or female under the state's education code. An expansion of last year's Parental Rights in Education bill also prohibits teaching about sexual orientation or gender identity.
The case will be heard by the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, and the lawsuit calls on the state to stop enforcing the law.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Alec Baldwin Remembers His Late Mom on 1-year Anniversary of Her DeathNews
- Woman with a ‘Baby on Board’ Sticker Accused of Threatening People with Gun in OK Shopping Center: ReportNews
- Police Dogs Are Competing For Grants – And you Can Vote For Your FavoriteNews
- Grandmother Of Teen Missing For Two Years Believes She’s Being Held Against Her WillNews
- Harvard Law Student Who Cleaned Dumpsters to Pay Tuition Now Supports University WorkersNews
- City’s Year Without Homicides Comes to End After Bar ShootingNews
- Nun Whose Body Hasn’t Decayed Years After Death May Become ‘Incorruptible Saint’News
- Flyers Spouting White Supremacist Views Plastered All Over Philadelphia NeighborhoodNews
- Police Officer Who Fatally Shot Unarmed DoorDash Driver Dodges ChargesNews
- State Farm Pushed ‘Wildfire Safety’ Tips Day Before Halting Sales For California CoverageNews
- Five Pitmasters Share The Home Run Barbecue Recipes They Make at HomeNews
- Man Who Opened Door on Asiana Flight Said He ‘Wanted to Get Out of Plane Quickly’: ReportNews