Bullet That Struck Toddler Playing Outside Daycare May Have Come From Farm, Police Say
Staff at the daycare in Utah saw the child stumble but didn't see a bullet.
A toddler in Utah has been shot in the head while playing at daycare and police say the bullet may have come from a nearby farm.
Staff at the daycare in Spanish Fork noticed the 2-year-old stumble and then start bleeding from their face on Tuesday.
The parents took the child to the hospital, where staff found a small caliber bullet lodged in their head.
"Detectives are continuing to investigate where the bullet may have been shot from and why," Spanish Fork Police Department said in a statement. "It appears this was a tragic accident."
The child was then transferred to Primary Children's Hospital for treatment and is currently in stable condition.
Police say open fields are right by the daycare site and that the round may have come from that area.
No other information has been released so far.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
