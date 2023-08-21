Bulldozer Rescues Residents Trapped By Mud After Hurricane Hilary - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Mark Meadows Spends His Day on the Witness Stand in Federal Court Bid to Yank Fani Willis’ Charges Out of Georgia’s Jurisdiction

Bulldozer Rescues Residents Trapped By Mud After Hurricane Hilary

Residents rode in the bucket of the bulldozer to escape the damage

Published |Updated
Zachary Rogers
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Cathedral City Fire Department rescues residents in a bulldozer following heavy rains from Tropical Storm Hilary in Cathedral City, California, on August 21, 2023.DAVID SWANSON/AFP via Getty Images

Video captured the moment bulldozers rescued California residents trapped in their homes after Tropical Storm Hilary covered their neighborhood in mud.

The footage, posted by Los Angeles Times metro reporter Brittny Mejia, shows residents emerging from the bucket of the bulldozer with protective gear on while a nearby ambulance and emergency services await.

Accompanying photos show the residents riding in the raised bucket of the bulldozer. 

“Cathedral City fire out here evacuating residents who were trapped in their homes by mud,” Mejia writes in the caption of her post. “Horizon Road is basically impassible.”

Rain from Tropical Storm Hilary caused massive mudslides across southern California. The weather event forced many to shelter in place. A fast-moving mudslide even trapped firefighters in their station in Forest Falls according to ABC News. Thankfully though, no injuries were reported.

Read More

Flooding due to Tropical Storm Hilary also destroyed a bridge on the San Gorgonio River near the city of Banning in Riverside County, according to video shared by storm chaser and meteorologist Reed Timmer.

Tropical Storm Hilary is the first of its kind to hit the area in 84 years. The tropical storm made landfall on Friday after being downgraded from a hurricane.

It hit especially hard in Southern California's deserts, dropping a year's worth of rain in a single day.

The city of Palm Desert, which neighbors Cathedral City where citizens were rescued by the bulldozer, said on Facebook: “This storm has been unlike anything our community has faced before.”

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.