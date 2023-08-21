Bulldozer Rescues Residents Trapped By Mud After Hurricane Hilary

Video captured the moment bulldozers rescued California residents trapped in their homes after Tropical Storm Hilary covered their neighborhood in mud.

The footage, posted by Los Angeles Times metro reporter Brittny Mejia, shows residents emerging from the bucket of the bulldozer with protective gear on while a nearby ambulance and emergency services await.

Accompanying photos show the residents riding in the raised bucket of the bulldozer.

“Cathedral City fire out here evacuating residents who were trapped in their homes by mud,” Mejia writes in the caption of her post. “Horizon Road is basically impassible.”

Rain from Tropical Storm Hilary caused massive mudslides across southern California. The weather event forced many to shelter in place. A fast-moving mudslide even trapped firefighters in their station in Forest Falls according to ABC News. Thankfully though, no injuries were reported.

Flooding due to Tropical Storm Hilary also destroyed a bridge on the San Gorgonio River near the city of Banning in Riverside County, according to video shared by storm chaser and meteorologist Reed Timmer.

Tropical Storm Hilary is the first of its kind to hit the area in 84 years. The tropical storm made landfall on Friday after being downgraded from a hurricane.

It hit especially hard in Southern California's deserts, dropping a year's worth of rain in a single day.

The city of Palm Desert, which neighbors Cathedral City where citizens were rescued by the bulldozer, said on Facebook: “This storm has been unlike anything our community has faced before.”