Bugatti-Designed Tower in Dubai Will Let Residents Drive Up to Their Floors

Marketing itself as a “ground-breaking real estate development in the heart of Dubai,” supercar-maker Bugatti has announced the development of its first luxury apartment building, Bugatti Residences by Binghatti.
According to the press release, the building will include 171 “Riviera mansions” and 11 “sky mansion penthouses,” with amenities including a beach, private pool, fitness club, chef’s table, valet, members club and two “garage-to-penthouse car lifts.”
Developed by Bugatti Rimac CEO Mate Rimac and Binghatti CEO Muhammad BinGhatti the 42-story building will be the first residential building branded with the car manufacturer's name.
The car elevators, which set the building apart from other high-end developments in Dubai, will allow residents to drive their vehicles directly into their apartments. The concept echoes other branded towers in Miami including Porsche's design tower and Bentley's 61-story apartment complex.
“The project features a VIP lounge for car collectors to have their car taken care of,” BinGhatti said, during the building's announcement. “You can almost think of it as a VIP spa for your car.”
Prices for the units have not been revealed. According to the announcement, the building is expected to be completed within three to four years.
