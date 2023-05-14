The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Buffalo Enacts City-Wide Moment of Silence 1 Year After Supermarket Mass Shooting

    Published |Updated
    Madeline Fitzgerald
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    John Normile/Getty Images

    One year after a mass shooting in a Buffalo supermarket, the city will hold a moment of remembrance for the victims of the racially-motivated attack. 

    At 2:28 pm on May 14, Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown is slated to lead the moment, followed by church bells tolling. 

    The moment of silence will begin to wrap up a Remembrance Weekend that began on Friday. Later in the evening, there will be a memorial church service at the Elim Christian Fellowship. 

    An 18-year-old white supremacist killed 10 people and injured three in a Buffalo supermarket last year. He drove more than 200 miles from his hometown to Buffalo, specifically because the city had a large population of Black residents. 

    Read More

    The shooter was sentenced to life in prison in February. 

    In addition to the moments of remembrance, the city also held events centered around racial healing. These include a panel featuring anti-racism activist Ibram X. Kendi, a live streamed discussion for school-aged children and a community gathering for reflection, healing and hope. 

    The ten people killed were all Black and included Aaron Salter, Ruth Whitfield, Pearl Young, Celestine Chaney, Roberta A. Drury, Heyward Patterson, Margus D. Morrison, Andre Mackniel, Geraldine Talley and Katherine Massey. 

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.