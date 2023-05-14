Buffalo Enacts City-Wide Moment of Silence 1 Year After Supermarket Mass Shooting

One year after a mass shooting in a Buffalo supermarket, the city will hold a moment of remembrance for the victims of the racially-motivated attack.
At 2:28 pm on May 14, Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown is slated to lead the moment, followed by church bells tolling.
The moment of silence will begin to wrap up a Remembrance Weekend that began on Friday. Later in the evening, there will be a memorial church service at the Elim Christian Fellowship.
An 18-year-old white supremacist killed 10 people and injured three in a Buffalo supermarket last year. He drove more than 200 miles from his hometown to Buffalo, specifically because the city had a large population of Black residents.
- Families of Buffalo Mass Shooting Victims Sue Social Media Companies
- New York’s Skyscrapers are Sinking the City
- WATCH: Bodycam Footage Shows Farmington Officer Wounded in Mass Shooting
- Families of Victims of Multiple Texas Shootings Cheer as Lawmakers Advance Rare Gun Control Measure
- Six Shot at Intersection Where Mass Shooting Unfolded Last Year
The shooter was sentenced to life in prison in February.
In addition to the moments of remembrance, the city also held events centered around racial healing. These include a panel featuring anti-racism activist Ibram X. Kendi, a live streamed discussion for school-aged children and a community gathering for reflection, healing and hope.
The ten people killed were all Black and included Aaron Salter, Ruth Whitfield, Pearl Young, Celestine Chaney, Roberta A. Drury, Heyward Patterson, Margus D. Morrison, Andre Mackniel, Geraldine Talley and Katherine Massey.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- Explosions Heard Outside Of Daycare Moments Before CollapseNews
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics
- Biden Blames ‘Silly’ Spy Balloon For Frosty U.S.-China RelationsNews
- New Law Could Make Standing, Walking on Roads Illegal in St. LouisNews
- Police Investigating Possible Poisoning of Russian Exiles at German ConferenceNews
- NAACP Issues Travel Advisory for ‘Openly Hostile’ FloridaNews
- Here’s Everything to Know About Minnesota’s Imminent Marijuana LegalizationNews