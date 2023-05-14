Buffalo Enacts City-Wide Moment of Silence 1 Year After Supermarket Mass Shooting

One year after a mass shooting in a Buffalo supermarket, the city will hold a moment of remembrance for the victims of the racially-motivated attack.

At 2:28 pm on May 14, Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown is slated to lead the moment, followed by church bells tolling.

The moment of silence will begin to wrap up a Remembrance Weekend that began on Friday. Later in the evening, there will be a memorial church service at the Elim Christian Fellowship.

An 18-year-old white supremacist killed 10 people and injured three in a Buffalo supermarket last year. He drove more than 200 miles from his hometown to Buffalo, specifically because the city had a large population of Black residents.

The shooter was sentenced to life in prison in February.

In addition to the moments of remembrance, the city also held events centered around racial healing. These include a panel featuring anti-racism activist Ibram X. Kendi, a live streamed discussion for school-aged children and a community gathering for reflection, healing and hope.

The ten people killed were all Black and included Aaron Salter, Ruth Whitfield, Pearl Young, Celestine Chaney, Roberta A. Drury, Heyward Patterson, Margus D. Morrison, Andre Mackniel, Geraldine Talley and Katherine Massey.