Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin Takes the Field For First Time Since Collapse

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who collapsed on the field from a heartache last year during a regular season game, made his return Saturday in the first preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Hamlin saw action on the field in his return, which was played at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. He made a fourth down tackle in the first quarter.
It was seven months ago that Hamlin’s cardiac arrest happened on the field in Cincinnati on “Monday Night Football.” He stood up after tackling Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin wobbled a little before collapsing to the turf. He had to be resuscitated on the field.
He was taken off the field by ambulance and transported to nearby University of Cincinnati Medical Center, then eventually transferred to Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute.
He was diagnosed with Commotio cordis, which occurs when there is blunt trauma to the heart, likely from the blow of the tackle.
Doctors cleared him to play again in April, and he joined his teammates in May to begin preparing for his third NFL season.
Hamlin received an outpouring of support from all over the country. A GoFundMe page was set up to raise money for his Chasing M’s Foundation. More than $10 million was raised within a week.
He became an advocate for CPR training. He and the medical staff were recognized during the pregame of the Super Bowl in February. He has appeared at the ESPY’s and some Major League Baseball games.
His biggest appearance now has been on the field at Highmark Stadium, back with his football brothers.
Hamlin began the preseason second on the depth chart at safety for the Bills.
