Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin Takes the Field For First Time Since Collapse - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Former Employee Accuses IV Hydration Company of Unethical Practices: ‘This Isn’t Right’

Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin Takes the Field For First Time Since Collapse

Hamlin saw action on the field in his return

Published |Updated
Scott McDonald
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (R) embraces Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs prior to a preseason game on August 12, 2023 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. It was Hamlin’s first game since suffering cardiac arrest on the field in January.Buffalo Bills/X

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who collapsed on the field from a heartache last year during a regular season game, made his return Saturday in the first preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Hamlin saw action on the field in his return, which was played at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. He made a fourth down tackle in the first quarter.

It was seven months ago that Hamlin’s cardiac arrest happened on the field in Cincinnati on “Monday Night Football.” He stood up after tackling Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin wobbled a little before collapsing to the turf. He had to be resuscitated on the field. 

Read More

He was taken off the field by ambulance and transported to nearby University of Cincinnati Medical Center, then eventually transferred to Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute. 

He was diagnosed with Commotio cordis, which occurs when there is blunt trauma to the heart, likely from the blow of the tackle.

Doctors cleared him to play again in April, and he joined his teammates in May to begin preparing for his third NFL season.

Deon Jackson #35 of the Indianapolis Colts runs the ball and gets tackled by Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills during the first half during a preseason game at Highmark Stadium on August 12, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York.Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Hamlin received an outpouring of support from all over the country. A GoFundMe page was set up to raise money for his Chasing M’s Foundation. More than $10 million was raised within a week.

He became an advocate for CPR training. He and the medical staff were recognized during the pregame of the Super Bowl in February. He has appeared at the ESPY’s and some Major League Baseball games.

His biggest appearance now has been on the field at Highmark Stadium, back with his football brothers.

Hamlin began the preseason second on the depth chart at safety for the Bills.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.