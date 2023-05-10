"That'll be the day."

Buddy Holly, a Petit Basset Griffon Vendéen named for the '50s rock 'n' roll icon, won Best in Show Tuesday night at the Westminster Kennel Dog Show, besting more than 3,000 dogs of more than 200 breeds for the crown.

“I never thought a PBGV would do this,” Janice Hayes, the dog's handler and co-owner said. “Buddy Holly is the epitome of a show dog. Nothing bothers him.”

Buddy Holly also made history at the annual canine pageant when he became the first Petit Basset Griffon Vendéen - known as a PBGV for short - to take top honors in Westminster's 147-year history.

"He's just everything a PBGV should be, hard-headed, stubborn, happy and he moves just so easily. We are so proud of him and this is so surreal," Hayes said.

Gail Miller Bisher, the communications director for the Westminster Kennel Club, said Buddy Holly had "key features" that separated him from the competition.

"A balanced body, compact. He has the moustache, the long eyebrows - all features that are so important," she said in an interview Wednesday on ABC's "Good Morning America."

"And of course, when he's going around that ring, he has his tail up, nice tapered tail, it's in a saber position. Most importantly, he has the attitude and temperament," Bisher said.

Hayes said Buddy Holly took the high-pressure competition at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens with his usual aplomb, indicative of the rabbit-hunting breed first raised in France.

“He just screams PBGV,” Hayes said. “They’re just very independent but very charming and just silly. Their goal is to make you laugh every day.”The name means "low-lying, wire-haired dog from the V

endée region."

Other finalists included Rummie the Pekingese, Winston the French bulldog, Ribbon the Australian Shepherd, Cider the English Setter, Monty the Giant Schnauzer and Trouble the American Staffordshire Terrier.

The Best in Show is chosen from the winners of the four purebred categories - Hound, Toy, Non-sporting, Sporting, Herding, Working and Terrier.