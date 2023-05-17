The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Bud Light Releasing Camouflage Bottles

    Conservative critics have called for a Bud Light Boycott, saying the company has gone 'woke.'

    Blake Harper
    Getty / Patrick McDermott

    Anheuser-Busch plans to release camouflage Bud Light and Budweiser packaging as it attempts to distance itself from the backlash over its controversial collaboration with Dylan Mulvaney.

    An anonymous distributor told the New York Post that following a meeting last week, the company plans to distribute aluminum bottles that will feature camouflage print and feature images of the “Folds of Honor” program, a nonprofit organization that helps provide the families of fallen and disabled service members and first responders with educational scholarships.

    “I believe it is the only package that will be transitioning, but I am not 100% certain on that," the source told the Post.

    This campaign appears to be an attempt by the company to assuage critics who feel the beer company has gone "woke" after its partnership with Mulvaney, a transgender influencer.

    Bud Light sales have been on the decline since conservative critics called for a Bud Light Boycott since the Mulvaney campaign began.

