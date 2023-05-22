The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    UK Refuses to Return Ethiopian Prince’s Remains to Homeland

    Ancestors of Prince Alemayehu believe his remains should be returned to Ethiopia.

    Published |Updated
    Blake Harper
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    Buckingham Palace has rejected a request to return the remains of Prince Alemayehu, an Ethiopian prince, to his home country according to BBC.

    The prince was taken from Ethiopia to the United Kingdom when he was only 7 years old, following a battle between the British and Ethiopians. He spent the rest of his life in the UK, gaining favor with Queen Victoria, who arranged for him to receive a top education. After his death at the age of 18 from pleurisy, he was buried at Windsor Castle.

    Recently, his descendants requested that his remains be sent back to Ethiopia, stating that it was "not right" for him to be buried in the UK. However, Buckingham Palace denied the request, citing concerns that removing him could damage the catacombs of St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, where he was buried in the 19th century.

    Read More

    "We want his remains back as a family and as Ethiopians because that is not the country he was born in," said Fasil Minas, a royal descendant of Alemayehu.

    Although officials sympathize with the family's request, they explained that it would be difficult to exhume the remains without disturbing the resting place of a substantial number of others in the vicinity. They also stated that they have a responsibility to preserve the dignity of the departed.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.