UK Refuses to Return Ethiopian Prince’s Remains to Homeland
Ancestors of Prince Alemayehu believe his remains should be returned to Ethiopia.
Buckingham Palace has rejected a request to return the remains of Prince Alemayehu, an Ethiopian prince, to his home country according to BBC.
The prince was taken from Ethiopia to the United Kingdom when he was only 7 years old, following a battle between the British and Ethiopians. He spent the rest of his life in the UK, gaining favor with Queen Victoria, who arranged for him to receive a top education. After his death at the age of 18 from pleurisy, he was buried at Windsor Castle.
Recently, his descendants requested that his remains be sent back to Ethiopia, stating that it was "not right" for him to be buried in the UK. However, Buckingham Palace denied the request, citing concerns that removing him could damage the catacombs of St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, where he was buried in the 19th century.
"We want his remains back as a family and as Ethiopians because that is not the country he was born in," said Fasil Minas, a royal descendant of Alemayehu.
Although officials sympathize with the family's request, they explained that it would be difficult to exhume the remains without disturbing the resting place of a substantial number of others in the vicinity. They also stated that they have a responsibility to preserve the dignity of the departed.
