BU President Slams Students for Heckling Studio Exec During Commencement

Boston University students who booed and heckled the CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery at the school's commencement ceremony amid the ongoing writer's strike this month were "appallingly coarse and deliberately abusive," the school's president said in a lengthy statement Wednesday.

University President Robert Brown described the May 21 ceremony as an "unruly affair" and decried the "insensitivity" witnessed by guests as some graduates shouted chants imploring David Zaslav to "Pay your writers."

The jeers and outbursts came weeks after the Writers Guild of America began the strike on May 2 in an attempt to seek better job security and pay.

In his address to graduates, Zaslav told students that if they want to be successful they're going to "have to figure out how to get along with everyone."

"And that includes difficult people," he said, just before he was interrupted by chants.

Moments later, he continued: "Some people will be looking for a fight."

Brown, in his statement, said he flinched as he heard a handful of students shout obscenities at Zaslav, a 1985 graduate of the university's law school.

He has since apologized to Zaslav for the behavior of those students.

Rather than vigorous debate that should be at home on a college campus, the verbal attacks were a product of "cancel culture," Brown said, calling the incident "painful and embarrassing to witness."

"Our students were not picking a fight," he said. "They were attempting to implement the cancel culture that has become all too prevalent on university campuses."

Brown said his office received "hundreds of virtually identical protest emails" ahead of the ceremony "with an explicit 'cancel' hashtag, indicating an aim to prevent Mr. Zaslav from speaking."

"The attempt to silence a speaker with obscene shouts is a resort to gain power, not reason, and antithetical to the mission and purposes of a university," Brown said.

"The students who were appallingly coarse and deliberately abusive to Mr. Zaslav were entitled to attend commencement because they were being awarded degrees that they earned from Boston University," he continued.

"They sought to make a statement, out of passionate conviction, but in the moment, they forgot that in a liberal democracy, personal autonomy and freedom of speech come with responsibilities."

Among those responsibilities is respecting the speech rights of other people, he said.

Warner Bros Discovery head David Zaslav booed during 2023 Boston University Commencement address

"The deliberate effort to silence a speaker is at odds with this fundamental value," Brown said.

"I am disappointed that some members of our graduating student body seem painfully unaware—or perhaps even hostile to—this idea."

The university announced Zaslav would speak at the commencement two days after the strike began, although Brown said Wednesday the invite was extended "long before" that.

Despite criticism over the choice, the school stood by its invitation, prompting striking WGA members to picket outside the graduation ceremony, according to Boston.com.

The WGA had said Warner Bros. Discovery and other media companies have "refused to guarantee any level of weekly employment in episodic television, attempted to pivot late night writers to a day rate, stonewalled on free work on script revisions for screenwriters, and refused to even discuss our proposal on the existential threat AI poses to all writers.

“Boston University should not give voice to someone who wants to destroy their students’ ability to build a career in the film and television industry."

Ahead of the graduation during a May 5 appearance on CNBC, Zaslav had said he was hoping for a quick resolution to the strike and said "everyone deserves to be paid fairly."

However, multiple reports have indicated the strike could last months.