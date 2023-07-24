It was a battle of love and controversy on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and it looks like love won out. Billboard posted this week's Hot 100 chart on Monday, revealing that "Seven" from BTS's Jung Kook landed the No. 1 spot over Jason Aldean's "Try That in a Small Town."

Aldean has been making headlines all week for the single "Try That in a Small Town" which was initially released in May but sparked controversy with a new music video dropped on July 14. The video is comprised mostly of protest footage and police altercations, along with Aldean and his band performing in front of the Maury County Courthouse in Columbia, Tennessee. Many have accused Aldean of using racist dog whistles and allusions to Black Lives Matter protests in the song. Netizens have also pointed out that Maury County Courthouse is the site of the 1927 mob lynching of 18-year-old Henry Choate and the 1946 Columbia race riot.

The country singer has responded to the song's backlash, posting a statement on Twitter and addressing the crowd at Cincinnati's Riverbend Music Center on Friday. "What I am is a proud American," Aldean said in part. "I love our country. I want to see it restored to what it once was before all this bullsh-- started happening to us. I love my country, I love my family, and I will do anything to protect that."

Country Music Television (CMT) pulled the "Try That in a Small Town" video after three days, creating a surge of interest in the song and the imagery surrounding it. The increased attention led to record sales numbers for the country singer. Billboard confirmed that "Try That in a Small Town" brought in 11.6 million streams (up 547%) and 7.3 million in radio airplay audience (up 17%) and sold 228,000 (up 27,625%) over the course of last week.

However, those numbers were not good enough to top a member of BTS. The K-Pop group, who donated $1 million to Black Lives Matter in 2020 and inspired their fandom, dubbed the BTS Army, to match (earning them super fan in Jon Cena in the process), have notched six songs at the top of Billboard Hot 100. Jung Kook is the second member to earn the honor on his own after his bandmate Jimin became the first Korean soloist to top the chart back in April with "Like Crazy."

Jung Kook of BTS is performs 'Seven' on 'Good Morning America' on July 14, 2023 in New York City. NDZ/Star Max/GC Images

While Aldean outpaced Jung Kook in radio airplay and digital single sales, the South Korean soloist trounced Aldean in digital streams, which included original audio and video streams. "Seven" brought in 21.9 million streams, 6.4 million in airplay audience, and 153,000 combined digital and CD singles.

"Seven," which features rapper Latto, is Jung Kook's second solo single since BTS announced last year they would be pivoting to individual projects before reporting for mandatory South Korean military enlistment. Jung Kook sang the theme song for the 2022 World Cup, "Dreamers," without his bandmates, but "Seven" was the first taste of where the young artist plans to go with his solo career.

The all-English single "Seven" also dropped on July 14 with clean and explicit versions on all major streaming and music buying platforms. The song is about love in both emotional and physical forms. The clean rendition paints a portrait of a lovesick man obsessed with his partner; he wants to love them "every hour, every minute, every second, night after night." The explicit version confirms the singer's more sexual intentions. Jung Kook explained during a July 21 livestream with fans that he chose "Seven" as his solo single to showcase a more adult side of himself and break away from his innocent "maknae" (youngest member) image.

Jung Kook's upcoming solo album is set to be released later this year. Jason Aldean's "Try That in a Small Town" is now available on all major streaming platforms.