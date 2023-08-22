Bryan Kohberger’s High School Administrator Says Murder Charges ‘Make Sense,’ Reveals He Was Investigated as Teen - The Messenger
Bryan Kohberger’s High School Administrator Says Murder Charges ‘Make Sense,’ Reveals He Was Investigated as Teen

Tanya Carmella-Beers described an incident in which several female students at Pleasant Valley High School complained about Kohberger's conduct

Chris Harris
JWPlayer

A former administrator at the Pennsylvania high school that graduated Bryan Kohberger says the 28-year-old accused killer had been the subject of an investigation after numerous complaints were filed against him by female students.

Tanya Carmella-Beers recalled how Kohberger's alleged behavior and conduct prompted an investigation years ago by Pleasant Valley School District officials, in an interview with "The Idaho Massacre" podcast.

Without getting into specific detail, Carmella-Beers described one incident in which several female students at Pleasant Valley complained about Kohberger. As a result of the school's investigation, the alleged serial killer was removed from the school's vocational law enforcement program.

The allegations were made against Kohberger during his sophomore year.

"A situation occurred where a complaint was made and the teacher reported it to me and said ... an investigation needed to be conducted," said Carmella-Beers. "Other students were interviewed, Bryan was interviewed, and, you know, there comes a time when decisions have to be made, whether it's the decision the student wants or not."

Carmella-Beers said that after he was removed from program, Kohberger "transitioned into [the] HVAC [program] and then, at the end of that 11th-grade year is when he decided not to return as a senior."

Carmella-Beers refused to elaborate on the allegations made against the teenaged Kohberger, but did comment that "when I look back on it now," and "what had him removed from the program," his arrest "makes sense."

Bryan Kohberger
Bryan Kohnerger is claiming that he was not in Moscow, Idaho at the time of the murders.August Frank-Pool/Getty Images

The Washington State University criminology student stands accused in the Nov. 13, 2022, murders of four University of Idaho students: Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, both 21, and couple Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, who were 20.

All four victims lived together in an off-campus house in Moscow, Idaho. Kohberger has entered not guilty pleas through his attorney.

State prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against Kohberger, who claims he was "out driving alone" at the time of the murders and "could not have committed the crime of which he is accused."

Prosecutors allege that Kohberger drove across state borders in the early hours of Nov. 13, 2022, and broke into the students' home, killing them one by one. His car was allegedly spotted on security footage from the area around the time of the murders. Kohberger was arrested in his home state of Pennsylvania following a six-week manhunt.

To date, prosecutors have yet to speculate on a possible motive for the killings.

Kohberger, whose trial is set to begin in October, ended up earning his degree by completing online classes, Carmella-Beers said. After high school, he pursued a bachelor's degree in psychology and a master's degree in criminology.

