Bryan Kohberger Indicted By Grand Jury on Four Counts of First-Degree Murder

An grand jury indicted Bryan Kohberger Wednesday on four counts of first-degree murder for the quadruple slaying of four University of Idaho students.

Kohberger, 28, was arrested in December for the gruesome crime in Moscow, Idaho. The Latah County, Idaho jury also indicted him for felony burglary.

Kohberger is charged with killing Madison Mogen, 21; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20 and Ethan Chapin, 20. He is set to be arraigned on Monday.

The four young adults were found stabbed to death in an off-campus home on Nov. 13. Two of the students living in the home survived.

The accused killer, meanwhile, has been getting dozens of love letters in jail, The Messenger reported Monday.

“He gets these letters a couple times a week,” said an employee at the Latah County Jail, where Kohberger, 29, is being held without bond.

“It’s disturbing,” the jail employee, who has regular contact with Kohberger, told The Messenger.

Kohberger, a criminology graduate student at the nearby Washington State University Pullman, was arrested in Pennsylvania following a six-week manhunt.

Prosecutors allege he drove across state borders in the early hours of Nov. 13 and broke into the students’ home, killing them one by one. His car was spotted on security footage in the area around the time of the murders, and police say they found his DNA on a knife sheath left at the scene.

Authorities have yet to outline Kohberger’s alleged motive. The suspected murderer is currently being held at Latah County Jail and was denied bail by a judge.