Bryan Kohberger Refuses to Enter Plea in Idaho Student Murders

Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four students at the University of Idaho, has refused to enter a plea in the four murder charges he is facing.

Appearing in court on Monday morning, Kohberger was wearing an orange jumpsuit with the word "prisoner" written on the back. He also wore what appeared to be a bulletproof vest underneath.

(Photo by Ted S. Warren - Pool/Getty Images)

During the arraignment, Latah County District Court judge John Judge read Kohberger his rights and enumerated the charges against him.

When the judge asked Kohberger if he understood, the defendant responded, "Yes, I do."

Kohberger's attorney Anne Taylor then said that her client will "stand silent" to the murder charges, prompting the judge to enter a default not guilty plea for the accused.

According to multiple reports, about 25 members of the victims' family were inside the courtroom on Monday. There did not appear to be any members of Kohberger's family present.

A grand jury indicted Kohberger last week on four counts of first-degree murder for the quadruple slaying of Madison Mogen, 21; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20 and Ethan Chapin, 20.

Authorities say that Kohberger, 28, entered an off-campus apartment in the early morning hours of Nov. 13, 2022, and stabbed the four students to death.

His car was spotted on security footage in the area at the time of the murders, according to investigators.

Police also say that they found Kohberger's DNA on a knife sheath left at the scene.

Authorities have not released an alleged motive in the murders.

Kohberger, a criminology graduate student at the nearby Washington State University Pullman, was arrested at his parents' home in Pennsylvania after a six-week manhunt.

Following the plea entered for him on Monday, a trial date has been set for Oct. 2 and will last six weeks.