Bryan Kohberger Claims He Was Not in Moscow, Idaho, at Time of Student Murders

Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of murdering four University of Idaho students, is maintaining his innocence and claiming he was "elsewhere at the time" of the incident, new court documents show.
Kohberger, 28, is currently in jail for the murders of Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Madison Mogen. Anne Taylor, Kohberger's defense attorney, wrote that she has evidence proving Kohberger was not at the four's home in Moscow, Idaho at that time, and that it will be disclosed "pursuant to discovery and evidentiary rules."
"A defendant's denial of the charges against him does not constitute an alibi, but as soon as he offers evidence that he was at some place other than where the crime of which he is charged was committed, he is raising the alibi defense," Taylor wrote in court documents.
Taylor added that her client "stands firm" on his right to remain silent and his right to testify on his own behalf.
Kohberger was arrested at his parent's house in Pennsylvania on Dec. 30, 2022. He is being held in the Latah County Jail in Idaho as he awaits his trial.
He chose to remain silent at his arraignment and a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.
The state of Idaho announced they intend to seek the death penalty on June 26. His trial is scheduled to begin on Oct. 2.
Kohberger was also arrested in 2014. One of his former classmates said he would often talk about other murder cases. Since entering jail, he has received various love letters that one jail employee called "disturbing."
