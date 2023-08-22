Brutal ‘Westies’ Irish Mob Boss Wants Out of Prison, Cites Gentrified Hell’s Kitchen in NYC (Exclusive)

The onetime head of New York's bloodthirsty, Mafia-allied "Westies" gang says he should be freed from prison because he no longer commands an army of Irish mobsters to run Manhattan's Midtown West.

And what's more, lawyers for James "Jimmy" Coonan cite in the new court appeal, his old stomping grounds have been gentrified out of existence.

Coonan, 76, was called "the personification of horror" by a prosecutor for his 20-year reign of terror over Manhattan's Hell's Kitchen neighborhood, where the Westies committed multiple murders, served as hitmen for the mob, dealt drugs and shook down local labor unions, businesses and residents.

"In three especially brutal murders, the bodies of the Westies' victims were dismembered and dumped into the East River," according to court papers.

The Westies also served as contract killers for the Gambino organized crime family, which at the time was run by Paul "Big Paul" Castellano before his 1985 assassination on orders from upstart underling John Gotti.

During a 1978 sitdown at a Brooklyn restaurant, Castellano allegedly told Coonan to "stop acting like cowboys," adding: "If anyone is going to get killed, you have to clear it with us."

Westies leader James Coonan is seen in an undated mugshot. NYPD

The gang's vicious villainy was recounted in the acclaimed 1990 book, The Westies: Inside the Hell's Kitchen Irish Mob, and also inspired the 1990 cult classic movie State of Grace, starring Sean Penn, Ed Harris and Gary Oldman.

Coonan, his wife Edna and several cronies were convicted in 1988 under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, with Coonan — who pocketed most of the gang's criminal proceeds — receiving a 75-year sentence.

The trial's star witness was turncoat Westie hitman Francis "Mickey" Featherstone, who beat the rap in the 1977 assassination of rival Irish mob boss Michael "Mickey" Spillane in Queens.

Featherstone entered the federal witness protection program in late 1988 after testifying against Coonan and receiving a suspended sentence for racketeering, including four murders, loan-sharking and drug dealing.

Francis 'Mickey' Featherstone is seen in an undated mugshot. NYPD

In a motion filed Friday in Manhattan federal court, Coonan's defense lawyers argued that he should be released to home confinement under the First Step Act signed into law by then-President Donald Trump in 2018.

Coonan "has been an exemplary inmate and has proven to be rehabilitated," his lawyers said, adding that he has a job waiting for him with the B&R Rebar company in Brooklyn.

"Furthermore, the RICO organization that Mr. Coonan had led has been thoroughly disbanded, partly as a result of the prosecution and imprisonment of Mr. Coonan and his co-defendants, and partly as a result of changes to the neighborhood over time," lawyers Joseph Corozzo and Thomas Mirigliano wrote.

"Hell’s Kitchen a/k/a Clinton is not what it was in the 1970s or part of the 1980s; the neighborhood and the world have changed, as has Mr. Coonan."

The filing also said a recent medical report "paints the picture of a senior citizen with a fragile medical condition," including cataracts in both eyes, no teeth left, partial deafness, obesity, high blood pressure and high cholesterol that puts him at "very high risk for a heart attack or stroke."

"Mr. Coonan’s release plan is to move in with and care for his elderly wife, who is in declining physical and neurological health, in Hazlet, New Jersey – far away from the environment in which he was raised and committed his offenses," the lawyers wrote.

A spokesperson for Manhattan U.S. Attorney Damian Williams didn't return a request for comment Monday.

Coonan's case was formerly assigned to the late Judge Whitman Knapp, who died in 2004, and it was unclear who would eventually decide on his bid for freedom.