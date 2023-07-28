Brutal Murder Video Uploaded to Facebook Shows Suspect Reciting Bible Verses During Stabbing - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Brutal Murder Video Uploaded to Facebook Shows Suspect Reciting Bible Verses During Stabbing

A friend of the suspect spotted the footage on social media and notified authorities

Published |Updated
Mark Moore
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Mark MechikoffSan Mateo Police Department

Police arrested a California man who allegedly "mercilessly filmed" a woman he stabbed while spouting "Bible verses" and streamed her final moments on Facebook.

Mark Mechikoff, of Pacifica, Calif., was captured Wednesday by San Mateo Police after a five-hour manhunt in the killing of Claribel Marie Estrella, 41, police said.

Mechikoff, 39, knew Estrella, but the motive for the horrific killing is still being investigated. 

"We do know Mechikoff mercilessly filmed the last moments of the victim’s life and posted the video to Facebook, then fled the area," San Mateo Police said in a release posted on its Facebook page. 

Read More

Ryan Lanahan, a childhood friend of Mechikoff's, said the gruesome video of the stabbing appeared on his Facebook account.

"There was a person bleeding out, [he was] standing over the person, repeating Bible verses and other types of incoherent nonsense," Lenahan told KTVU. 

Disturbed by the images, Lenahan told the station that he left a comment on the video, saying "I hope you're in custody."

Two hours later, Mechikoff called him, he said.

"He was just talking all sorts of babble, and he appeared to be in the same location as the crime took place," Lenahan said, adding that he contacted the police. 

San Mateo Police were also notified by the Nye County Sheriff's Office in Nevada that they had received a tip from a woman who said she saw a "stabbing" on Facebook and gave authorities the name and phone number of the person who posted the video.

The sheriff's office "pinged" the number and discovered it came from an apartment complex in San Mateo. 

After a three-hour door-to-door search of the apartment complex, San Mateo officers found the victim.

Two hours later, they arrested Mechikoff in San Jose. 

Meta, Facebook's parent company, removed the video from the social media platform. 

"This is just sad all the way around that this person lost their life and had to deal with violence in their final moments," Lenahan said.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.