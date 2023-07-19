Brothers Challenging Each Other Over Who Can Stay Awake Longer Save Neighbor From Burning House

An elderly man was pulled to safety out of his burning home by neighbors in Helena, Montana on Monday.

The neighbors who saved him included a mother and two brothers, who noticed the overnight blaze because they smelled smoke when they were seeing which of them could stay up later.



In an interview after the fire, the mother said she and her children chose not to be identified because they did not want the extra attention.

"It was like it was all a bad dream where everything is dark and you can't see what's going on," the mother told Helena's Independent Record, noting that her children grabbed fire extinguishers from her home.

She shared that her 20-year-old was son home from a Navy deployment in Europe to spend time with her because she had cancer. Her younger son is leaving for basic training with the Navy next week.

While attempting to save her neighbor, the woman said that the smoke was so prominent that they were unable to see clearly.

"As the smoke started to clear, we could see the man's feet, then his legs," she said. "It all happened so fast, but he was just right there, so my son stepped in and pulled him out," she said, adding that an unconscious man seemed to be in the home's doorway when she entered.

The sole occupant of the homehas also not been identified, but is believed to be about 70-years-old. Per KTVH, he was transported to a hospital with severe burn injuries.

Helena Fire Department Chief Jon Campbell told the Record that about eight or nine firefighters responded to a call of a structure fire.

"Alert neighbors detected the fire and were able to remove the victim from the building prior to Fire Department's arrival," the news release states.

"I don't know who they are, but their actions are nothing short of heroic," Campbell said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.