Brothers Allegedly Open Fire on Each Other During Fight Over Video Game Console
The two allegedly shot their aunt as she tried to break up the argument
Two brothers in Louisiana allegedly shot each other as well as their aunt after starting an argument over a video game console, according to a local media report.
The two unidentified brothers started arguing verbally over the console before allegedly drawing guns on each other, according to police in Bogalusa, Louisiana, and a report by CBS News’ New Orleans affiliate.
The two allegedly exchanged more than 15 shots, including one that hit the brothers’ aunt as she tried to break up the fight.
All three are now in critical condition, according to WWL-TV.
According to Bogalusa police, other family members were also in the house at the time of the shooting.
Officers seized the two handguns, but the brothers have yet to be formally arrested while they are in the hospital.
