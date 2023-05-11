The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Brothers, Age 6 and 3, Crash Family Car After Trying to Drive to Toy Store

    The children snuck out of the house while their mother was in the bathroom and the father sleeping

    Diane Herbst
    Didier Marti/Getty

    This 6-year-old really wanted a new toy car. So he took the family car and his brother, 3, along to get one, police say.

    The boys snuck out of their home Tuesday night on the Malaysian island of Langkawi while their “mother was in the bathroom and father was asleep, ” Langkawi police chief Shariman Ashari told CNN

    The daring pair hopped into the family’s silver Toyota Vios, and the 6-year-old drove about 1.5 miles before crashing into a lamp post around 11 p.m., according to CNN.

    During the short-lived journey, other drivers “gave chase” because they assumed the car’s operator was drunk, Shariman said. 

    Read More

    “The driver was a minor aged six, who was driving a passenger – his brother, aged three. The crash occurred when the car, traveling from Ulu Melaka towards Kampung Nyior Chabang, lost control and crashed into a lamppost near Kampung Titi Chanwang,” Shariman told the outlet.

    A video has gone viral on Facebook showing the children wearing red pants, shirts and sitting on the driver’s seat, according to New Straits Times.

    The older boy is heard telling someone “Mama is at home and we are going to the store,” while the younger said,  “We want to buy a black car,” CNN reports. 

    The 6-year-old ended up with a cut on his chin while his brother was unharmed, per CNN. 

    The case is under investigation for reckless driving, the outlet reports. 

