Brooklyn Woman Has Been Cooking ‘Perpetual Stew’ for 40 Days and Counting. Hundreds Line Up to Try It   - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Brooklyn Woman Has Been Cooking ‘Perpetual Stew’ for 40 Days and Counting. Hundreds Line Up to Try It  

As for whether or not the stew is any good? 'Completely depends on the day'

Published |Updated
Yelena Dzhanova
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
A screenshot of a TikTok video in which Annie Rauwerda shares her perpetual stewAnnie Rauwerda/TikTok

A New York woman has been cooking a "perpetual stew" for weeks, documenting its progress online.

The stew, which began as a potato leek soup, is a huge hit.

In an interview with NBC 4, Annie Rauwerda said she’s been bringing the stew from her apartment to a park in the Bushwick section of Brooklyn every Tuesday night, attracting hundreds of people who can then add their own (vegan) ingredients. 

View post on TikTok

“I was hoping some people would come, and I didn’t even know if anyone would come because it’s kind of crazy," Rauwerda said. "I definitely did not expect it to be this big."

Read More

She started cooking the stew on June 7 and has been posting updates to her social media channels since. 

“I had always known about the idea of perpetual stew but I had never done it. I figured, why not?" Rauwerda told NBC 4 New York. "My best friend, who has lived in Korea for three years, she’s in town for the summer, and so together we were just like, 'let’s do it.'"

But she expects to eventually stop making the stew and put an end to the Tuesday night soup sessions.

“As much as I wish I could continue it until the heat death of the universe, just in perpetuity, I probably should focus on my job," Rauwerda said. "It’s become quite the task.”

As for whether or not the stew is any good?

"Completely depends on the day," reads a FAQ on Rauwerda's website.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.