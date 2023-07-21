Brooklyn Woman Has Been Cooking ‘Perpetual Stew’ for 40 Days and Counting. Hundreds Line Up to Try It  

A New York woman has been cooking a "perpetual stew" for weeks, documenting its progress online.



The stew, which began as a potato leek soup, is a huge hit.

In an interview with NBC 4, Annie Rauwerda said she’s been bringing the stew from her apartment to a park in the Bushwick section of Brooklyn every Tuesday night, attracting hundreds of people who can then add their own (vegan) ingredients.

“I was hoping some people would come, and I didn’t even know if anyone would come because it’s kind of crazy," Rauwerda said. "I definitely did not expect it to be this big."

She started cooking the stew on June 7 and has been posting updates to her social media channels since.

“I had always known about the idea of perpetual stew but I had never done it. I figured, why not?" Rauwerda told NBC 4 New York. "My best friend, who has lived in Korea for three years, she’s in town for the summer, and so together we were just like, 'let’s do it.'"

But she expects to eventually stop making the stew and put an end to the Tuesday night soup sessions.

“As much as I wish I could continue it until the heat death of the universe, just in perpetuity, I probably should focus on my job," Rauwerda said. "It’s become quite the task.”



As for whether or not the stew is any good?



"Completely depends on the day," reads a FAQ on Rauwerda's website.

