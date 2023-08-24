Brooklyn Stargazer Sets Up Street Telescope for Eager Neighbors to Spot Saturn

A Brooklyn neighborhood was packed with stargazers one night this week when a local resident set up his telescope in the middle of the road so they could catch a glimpse of Saturn.

Dozens of people lined Eighth Avenue and 10th Street in Park Slope to spot Saturn Wednesday, which was a good night to see the planet.

Brooklynite Daphne Juliet Ellis shared a video of the line of eager neighbors on TikTok, with the caption, "The cars just had to deal with it.”

Many of the people had just left a Prospect Park concert featuring the Canadian indie pop band Alvvays.

Cars traveling in the neighborhood either moved around the block or waited for the stargazers to disperse, Patch reported.

Elliot said the energized gathering was representative of the Park Slope vibe.

"There's something very vibrant about that area,” she told Patch.

For those who missed the Wednesday night telescope line, there will be more opportunities to see Saturn in the coming days.

The ringed planet will be at its absolute brightest Aug. 27, noted the Lowell Observatory.