British Zoo Experiences ‘Baby Boom’ of Endangered Species

The largest zoo in the United Kingdom has welcomed several new additions this spring, including several endangered and extinct in the wild species

The new babies at the Whipsnade Zoo north of London include northern rockhopper penguin chicks, more than a dozen Père David deer, which were native to China but are now extinct in the wild, and Przewalski's horse foals.

According to Matt Webb, the zoo's Head of Zoological Operations, the new births are important for both the zoo and the globe.

“Zookeepers will be kept busy this spring with the birth of 13 extinct in the wild Père David's deer fawns, two endangered Przewalski's foals, as well as our newly hatched tiny Northern rockhopper penguin chicks, which are also endangered in the wild," Webb said in a statement.

Père David's deer fawns at the Whipsnade Zoo in the U.K. (Courtesy Whipsnade Zoo)

Przewalski's horses and a new foal (Courtesy Whipsnade Zoo)

"These births are important victories for the European Endangered Species Program (EEP), as we work to ensure these animals, which face a myriad of threats in the wild, have a strong and genetically varied population at conservations zoos like Whipsnade," Webb added.

The zoo is on a mission to help recover the Père David's deer population. The animal was added to the Extinct in the Wild list in 2008.

"Visitors will also be able to see a growing herd of Przewalski's horses sharing a vast enclosure with the deer," the zoo statement said.

"The pointy-eared, cream-colored Przewalski's foal, which hasn’t yet been named, joins baby boy Luujin at Whipsnade Zoo. The female foal is the first shared offspring for Mum Shargahan and Dad Hulaugu."

There are more than 10,000 animals at the Whipsnade Zoo.