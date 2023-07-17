British Teachers Will Be Required to Tell Parents If Child Is Questioning Gender

Teachers in England will have to tell parents if their child is questioning their gender under new guidance from the minister for equalities.

The new standards from Kemi Badenoch are expected to be released this week. She said the goal is to let parents know what is "going on with their children" at school, The Guardian reports.

When the rules take effect, teachers must alert parents if their child wants to be called by a different name or wear a different uniform. It is also rumored that schools will not be allowed to use a child's preferred pronouns until the parents approve.

It has also been reported that the new guidelines may encourage students to go through a reflection period before changing their gender identity.

Badenoch told the BBC that she "can't go into specifics" on what will be in the upcoming standards.

"There's quite a lot of confusion about what the law says and it is important that parents are aware of what's going on with their children and what's happening to them at school, so what we're doing is making sure we have robust guidance that's going to be able to stand up to scrutiny. That will be coming shortly," Badenoch said.

In the United States, there is currently no national guidance regarding the disclosure of gender identity to parents. Some states, such as California, New Jersey and Maryland, advise schools not to disclose information about a student's gender identity without the student's explicit permission.

Other states, such as Florida, Alabama and Virginia, have passed laws or issued guidance requiring schools to reveal information about gender identity to parents.