British Teachers Will Be Required to Tell Parents If Child Is Questioning Gender - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | How Donald Trump’s Indictment Could Backfire on Joe Biden

British Teachers Will Be Required to Tell Parents If Child Is Questioning Gender

Britain's conservative government to issue new guidance for schools this week

Published |Updated
Jenna Sundel
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Kemi Badenoch, Secretary of State for the Department for Business and Trade departs the weekly cabinet meeting at Downing Street on May 2, 2023 in London, England.Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Teachers in England will have to tell parents if their child is questioning their gender under new guidance from the minister for equalities.

The new standards from Kemi Badenoch are expected to be released this week. She said the goal is to let parents know what is "going on with their children" at school, The Guardian reports.

When the rules take effect, teachers must alert parents if their child wants to be called by a different name or wear a different uniform. It is also rumored that schools will not be allowed to use a child's preferred pronouns until the parents approve.

It has also been reported that the new guidelines may encourage students to go through a reflection period before changing their gender identity.

Read More

Badenoch told the BBC that she "can't go into specifics" on what will be in the upcoming standards.

"There's quite a lot of confusion about what the law says and it is important that parents are aware of what's going on with their children and what's happening to them at school, so what we're doing is making sure we have robust guidance that's going to be able to stand up to scrutiny. That will be coming shortly," Badenoch said.

In the United States, there is currently no national guidance regarding the disclosure of gender identity to parents. Some states, such as California, New Jersey and Maryland, advise schools not to disclose information about a student's gender identity without the student's explicit permission.

Other states, such as Florida, Alabama and Virginia, have passed laws or issued guidance requiring schools to reveal information about gender identity to parents.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.