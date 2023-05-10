British Tabloid Admits to Illegally Gathering Info on Prince Harry

The publisher of British tabloid the Daily Mirror has acknowledged and apologized for unlawfully gathering information about Prince Harry.

The admission was made in court filings Wednesday outlining Mirror Group Newspapers’ defense at the start of a phone hacking trial brought by the prince.

The prince claims his phone was hacked by Mirror Group journalists or investigators paid by the company, said he suffered “huge bouts of depression and paranoia” because he felt “he could not trust anybody”.

The publisher denies that it hacked phones to intercept voicemail messages but admits there was “some evidence of the instruction of third parties to engage in other types of UIG (unlawful information gathering) in respect of each of the claimants,” with includes Prince Harry.

It said the actions “warrants compensation” but didn’t spell out what form that might take.

The Mirror Group filing also said that Harry brought his claims beyond a time limit.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.