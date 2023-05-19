The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Brit Pol Recalls Swimming in Sewage as Kid Amid Clean Water Push

    Conservative MP Damien Green shares stomach-churning recollection as he discusses late investment in water clean up.

    Aaron Feis
    Dan Kitwood/Getty

    A British politician recalled “swimming in sewage” in his youth as he challenged the delayed timing of new investment in water purity.

    Conservative MP Damien Green shared the stomach-churning recollection during an appearance on ITV political show “Peston.”

    The memory emerged after water companies in England pledged the equivalent of $12.4 billion in investments to fight pollution of rivers and seas.

    “I’m absolutely not denying that it is a big issue,” said Green, 67. “But it always has been.”

    Read More

    Green said that he could remember, during his childhood in south Wales, “swimming in sewage. Absolutely.”

    “Jackson’s Bay in Barry used to be a sewage outlet where we all went and paddled and swam,” continued Green. “It was sort of regarded as acceptable. Of course it wasn’t acceptable.”

    Water quality in Jackson’s Bay dipped from a “good” rating in 2019 to a “sufficient” rating in 2020, where it has remained since, the BBC reported, citing Natural Resources Wales. “Sufficient” is the second-lowest rating, above only “poor.”

