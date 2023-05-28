The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    British Military Used Shock ‘Treatment’ on Gay Soldiers: Report

    Government study of appalling accounts set to be released publicly next month.

    Mary Papenfuss
    Gay British soldiers were subjected to electric shock "treatments" in the military in an effort to "cure" them of homosexuality, according to a scathing investigation reported by Bloomberg.

    The primitive so-called "conversion therapy" was used on soldiers into the mid-1990s, according to the British government report commissioned last year and obtained by Bloomberg.

    The report is scheduled to be released publicly next month.

    The study reportedly includes more than 1,000 anonymous submissions about the experience of gays in the military in the United Kingdom, including sexual assault, blackmail and the barbaric treatments of shocks delivered through electrode attached to soldiers' heads between 1967 and 2000.

    One medic testified that a sergeant brought a man to him for "treatment" after the soldier told superiors he was gay, Bloomberg reported. The medic said he refused to provide such treatment, but was unaware what happened later to the soldier.

    The Ministry of Defense refused to comment to Bloomberg on details in the report, which they said had been submitted to ministers.

    “We are proud of our LGBT+ veterans and grateful for their service in defense of our nation,” a government spokesperson told Bloomberg. 

    House of Lords member Terence Etherton said in the report that military personnel were told if they consented to taking drugs and undergoing "electro-compulsive treatment to convert them," it was possible they could be permitted to remain in the military. 

    It left many “severely traumatized,” Etherton said of the "treatment."

