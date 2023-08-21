British Man Rescued From Snake-Infested Thailand River After Kayak Gets Stuck in the Mud - The Messenger
British Man Rescued From Snake-Infested Thailand River After Kayak Gets Stuck in the Mud

The 77-year-old retiree was stranded for more than six hours after his inflatable kayak began to sink

Published |Updated
Christopher Gavin
British man Martin Grant, 77, of Aberdeen, was rescued from snake-infested river in Thailand after is kayak began sinking on Sunday.The Independent

A 77-year-old British man was rescued from a snake-infested river in Thailand after his inflatable kayak became stuck in mud and subsequently sunk, leaving him stranded for over six hours.

Martin Grant, a retiree from Aberdeen, Scotland, was pulled from the waters of the Udon Thani province around 11 p.m. on Sunday, according to the Daily Record.

Though Grant sustained only minor cuts and had his shorts ripped during the incident, Police Captain Pongpat Kerkpiboonchai remarked that Grant was fortunate to be alive. The river is inhabited by creatures such as pythons, cobras, leeches, lizards, and aggressive mosquitoes, as reported by the Record.

“It was quite an adventure," Grant told The Independent. "I'm really grateful to everyone who helped to rescue me. I wouldn't have wanted to spend the whole night stuck there.”

Grant journeyed to the river from his home Sunday afternoon and launched his kayak. After he was about two or three miles downstream, he became "overpowered by the current," he recounted. "My kayak sank and I started to panic," Grant said. “Luckily there was a small island in the water that I could hold onto. I had my phone so I called for help, but I knew the battery would run out eventually. I didn't have enough supplies."

Kerkpiboonchai, along with a rescue team and a translator, reached the river around 5 p.m. after various departments coordinated their efforts to locate Grant.

Investigators subsequently found Grant's parked Mazda and, by 10 p.m., they located the kayak. Using GPS aerial maps, first responders directed crews to Grant's position on the river.

Upon his rescue, Grant received basic first aid. He declined further medical treatment, as reported by the Record.

“Everybody was relieved when he was found," Kerkpiboonchai said. "There were people from different departments involved in rescuing the foreigner. It was a success. This area of the river has lots of pythons, so the man was very lucky to survive."

