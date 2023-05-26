British Cycling to Ban Transgender Women from Women’s Category in Elite Competitions

In a decision announced today, British Cycling has banned transgender women from competing in their elite competitive women's events.

The decision follows a nine-month policy review by the organization.

"In April 2022, we suspended our Transgender and Non-Binary Participation Policy so that we could conduct a full review of the available medical science and carry out a targeted consultation with our communities," reads the statement.

The ban will take effect by the end of the year.

"The review has led to two new policies being created: Policy for Competitive Activity, which relates to all British Cycling-sanctioned competitive events, and Policy for Non-Competitive Activity, which builds on the long-term commitment to inclusion set out in our equality, diversity and inclusion strategy, Our Ride," according to the statement.

The British Cycling Board endorsed the two new policies in April.

"We will provide further information on our exact implementation date to our members and event organizers in due course, and expect to have implemented both policies in full by the end of 2023."

Under the new policies, two categories will be implemented: a "Female" category and an "Open" category.

"Transgender women, transgender men, non-binary individuals and those whose sex was assigned male at birth will be eligible to compete in the 'Open' category," reads the release.

"The 'Female' category will remain in place for those whose sex was assigned female at birth and transgender men who are yet to begin hormone therapy. At this stage, they will be eligible to compete in the 'Open' category only, and should ensure that they continue to adhere to the requirements of UK Anti-Doping. Those whose sex was assigned female at birth are also able to compete in the 'Open' category if they so wish."

The decision by British Cycling will directly impact cyclist Emily Bridges.

In April 2022, the organization suspended its Transgender and Non-Binary Participation Policy after Bridges had been cleared for racing at the National Omnium Championships.

The move came after British Cycling had initially determined Bridges' testosterone levels were low enough for her to compete.

Bridges responded furiously to the new policies on Instagram.

"British Cycling has just banned us from racing. They have no authority to control this conversation anymore," her response reads in part.

Bridges added: "British Cycling is a failed organization, the racing scene is dying under your watch and all you do is take money from petrochemical companies and engage in culture wars. You don't care about making sport more diverse, you want to make yourself look better and you're even failing at that. Cycling is still one of the whitest, straightest sports out there, and you couldn't care less."