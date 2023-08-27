British Cruise Ship Bangs Into Oil Tanker off Spanish Coast in Storms With 55mph Winds

A British cruise ship carrying thousands of passengers careened into an oil tanker off the Spanish coast of Mallorca Sunday morning after getting caught in extreme storms with 55 mph winds.

The P&O Britannia broke free from its moorings due to the weather, then drifted off its dock in Palma, Mallorca, and crashed into the oil tanker moored next to it, Euro Weekly News reported.

A P&O Cruises spokesperson said that a “small number of individuals” suffered minor injuries and were being treated by medical staffers on board, according to the publication.

“To allow our technical teams to make an assessment Britannia will remain alongside in Palma de Mallorca [Sunday night] with onboard entertainment and activities scheduled,” the spokesperson said.

The ship, which began the trip from Southampton on August 18 and stopped at Cadiz and Ibiza, was set to leave Mallorca on Sunday afternoon, according to WalesOnline. It can carry up to 3,647 passengers.

One passenger who spoke with WalesOnline said that the side of the ship was “battered” and described the scene on the ship, where other passengers were running around and panicking and the cruise’s captain worked to ensure the safety of those on board.

“Everyone to their muster stations, this is not a drill,” announced the captain, according to the passenger who was on board with her husband and two children.

“We were docked overnight in Palma and the wind was so strong our anchors broke and we blew out into another ship," she said. "We were up browsing on our phones in bed and heard the big horn after the bang. It was panic stations, I was bawling my eyes out.”

She continued: “We went out onto our balcony and could see debris in the ocean and all the damage to the side of the boat and our lifeboat. Then they came around again and said everyone needs to get back to their cabins. We’re still none the wiser. I can’t see how they’ll be able to sail it again after this.”

The ship was later pulled out to the sea and anchored after the crew made sure there were no fires on board, according to another passenger.

“They’ve said we can leave the cabins now and we’re waiting for further updates from the captain,” the passenger told WalesOnline Sunday afternoon. “I think we’ll probably get off the ship now and fly back. I won’t be sailing back. As soon as this is over I’m getting off and looking for a hotel.”

Despite the severe weather, the situation on the cruise got better by Sunday night local time, according to Mark Beckwith, another passenger who spoke to the publication.

“The captain has and is doing an amazingly calm job with the fantastic crew. It's very calm and relaxed onboard now and we are just redocking to collect the passengers whom were off the ship for the duration of the incident,” Beckwith said.