British Airways Flight Serves Passengers KFC After In-Flight Meals Fail Temperature Check - The Messenger
British Airways Flight Serves Passengers KFC After In-Flight Meals Fail Temperature Check

The planned in-flight meal service had reportedly not been properly chilled

Published |Updated
Monique Merrill
Passengers were given chicken meals during a 12.5-hour flight.Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Passengers were given meals seasoned with 11 herbs and spices during a 12.5-hour flight, following a catering issue that prompted airline staff to find a creative solution.

Passengers on British Airways flight BA252, traveling from Turks and Caicos to London, found themselves without in-flight meal service after the airplane's catering carts were not adequately chilled, according to industry news site One Mile At A Time.

The flight had a scheduled stopover in Nassau, Bahamas. Instagram and Twitter posts from passengers show flight attendants serving a clever workaround: KFC chicken.

According to passengers, flight attendants distributed a single piece of KFC fried chicken to each passenger, served from a bucket with tongs.

Instagram user @lorockmor_working_dogs stated that passengers were promised a voucher at the end of the flight, but they did not receive one.

In a statement to The Messenger, British Airlines said the aircraft crew "sprung into action and made sure our customers onboard our flight had something to eat" given the "limited options available at the airport."

"We apologize to customers that their full meal service was not available and that we had to wing it on this occasion," the airline said in a statement, adding that travelers were given a refreshment voucher at the end of the flight.

This story was updated to include a response from British Airlines.

