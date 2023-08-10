British Airways Concorde Supersonic Jet Removed From New York Museum for Restoration

The defunct British Airways Concorde jet was removed from a New York air and space museum Wednesday to receive restoration work over the coming months.
The historic jet, which was the fastest commercial plane in the world before British Airways and Air France discontinued its use due to dropping demand, traveled down the Hudson River to the Brooklyn Navy Yard, where it will spend the next three months, according to CBS News.
The plane has sat at the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum since 2003 and has never received restoration work. It was lifted off a pier in Manhattan onto a barge over several hours, the first time it has ever left the museum for restoration.
The plane is expected to have its current paint coating removed and be inspected for corrosion, among other treatments, according to CBS.
The Concorde was used for supersonic travel between New York and Europe between 1975 and 2003 and cut transatlantic flight times by more than half to an average of 3.5 hours.
The jet will return to the museum later this year once the restoration work is completed.
