The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Bride’s Last Words to Husband Before She Was Killed: ‘She Wanted the Night to Never End’

    “She was so happy," Aric Hutchinson said in his first interview after his new wife was killed on her wedding night.

    Published |Updated
    Aaron Feis
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    The bride who was killed on her wedding night by an alleged drunk driver said “she wanted the night to never end” in her last words, the grieving groom recalled in a new interview.

    Samantha Miller, 34, was riding in a golf cart with new husband Aric Hutchinson hours after their South Carolina wedding last month when they were struck by a driver allegedly more than three times over the legal limit, according to police.

    When asked whether he remembered the crash Hutchinson told ABC's Good Morning America, “I don’t.”

    He added: “I wish I did.”

    Read More

    The last thing Hutchinson, also 34, does remember is his wife’s wish that the night would last forever.

    “She was so happy. … The last thing I remember her saying was she wanted the night to never end,” he said through tears in the interview, which aired Friday morning. “The last thing she said to me.”

    A short distance from their reception in Folly Beach, S.C., the couple’s golf cart was struck from behind by an allegedly intoxicated and speeding Jamie Lee Komoroski, according to police.

    Miller died at the scene, while Hutchinson, his brother-in-law, and nephew were rushed to an area hospital.

    “I remember waking up, just kind of foggy,” recalled Hutchinson in an interview from the apartment he and Miller shared. “I could see my mom’s face and you could just tell something was wrong. I asked her, ‘Where’s Sam? Where’s Sam?’ And that’s when she told me.”

    Komoroski was allegedly going 65 mph in a 25-mph zone and, according to her toxicology report, had a blood alcohol content of .261, more than triple the state limit of .08. She is charged with three counts of felony driving under the influence resulting in great bodily harm or death, and one count of reckless vehicular homicide.

    She is accused in a lawsuit filed by Hutchinson of “barhopping” prior to the crash. The suit also names several establishments that served Komoroski — accusing them of gross negligence — as well as her employer and supervisor, who allegedly pressured her to attend a work function and drink. Her employer said that there was no official employee function centered around drinking.

    Asked whether he had anything to say to Komoroski, Hutchinson responded that the incident is still too fresh in his mind.

    “No, I can’t right now,” he said. “She stole something. She stole an amazing human being that should not have been taken.”

    Hutchinson is continuing to recover from two broken legs, as well as fractures to his face and back. But it’s the emotional toll that is proving most daunting.

    “I’m still trying to wrap my head around it,” he said. “Going from an all-time high to an all-time low, it’s pretty rough to try to comprehend.”

    Sam Miller and Aric Hutchinson
    Sam Miller and Aric Hutchinson https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10220202001545564&amp;set=a.1444702842892 Credit: Facebook
    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.