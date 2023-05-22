The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Bride Searches for Wedding Dress After Dad Accidentally Donates it to Goodwill

    California woman makes pleas on social media for 'accidentally' donated wedding dress.

    Published |Updated
    Aysha Qamar
    Rebecca Nguyen, a California woman, is making a plea on social media for the return of her wedding dress after it was accidentally donated to Goodwill. The dress, which she wore during her 2017 wedding ceremony, was donated by her father in a box with other items according to KCAL News.

    Nguyen immediately submitted an "accidental donation form" to Goodwill and even visited their Orange County headquarters to recover her lost wedding items. However, according to CBS News, the dress could still be sitting in the warehouse waiting to be sorted through.

    In addition to her local searches, Nguyen made pleas on social media, including Facebook and TikTok, offering to buy back the dress from whoever has it. She even added that she has no issue if they would like to wear it first for their own wedding day.

    "Not everybody can afford to get a brand new dress, and that's okay. I want someone to be able to enjoy it as well," Nguyen said.

    According to Nguyen, the dress had been at her parents' home since her wedding, and she had never worried about it going missing. It was allegedly donated in late April or early May.

    "I honestly didn't think I'd be this attached to it," she told NBC 4 LA. "But then when I found that dress, I put it on, and I just felt like the most beautiful version of myself."

