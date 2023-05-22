Bride Searches for Wedding Dress After Dad Accidentally Donates it to Goodwill

Rebecca Nguyen, a California woman, is making a plea on social media for the return of her wedding dress after it was accidentally donated to Goodwill. The dress, which she wore during her 2017 wedding ceremony, was donated by her father in a box with other items according to KCAL News.

Nguyen immediately submitted an "accidental donation form" to Goodwill and even visited their Orange County headquarters to recover her lost wedding items. However, according to CBS News, the dress could still be sitting in the warehouse waiting to be sorted through.

In addition to her local searches, Nguyen made pleas on social media, including Facebook and TikTok, offering to buy back the dress from whoever has it. She even added that she has no issue if they would like to wear it first for their own wedding day.

"Not everybody can afford to get a brand new dress, and that's okay. I want someone to be able to enjoy it as well," Nguyen said.

According to Nguyen, the dress had been at her parents' home since her wedding, and she had never worried about it going missing. It was allegedly donated in late April or early May.

"I honestly didn't think I'd be this attached to it," she told NBC 4 LA. "But then when I found that dress, I put it on, and I just felt like the most beautiful version of myself."