Bride Ignores Typhoon Destruction, Walks Down Flooded Aisle in Viral Video

Despite heavy rains due to a pair of deadly typhoons, a couple in the Philippines was determined to see their wedding day through on Sunday. They chose to walk down the aisle in a flooded church.

A viral video captured the moment Dianne Victoriano made her way to the church altar, wading through ankle-deep water in her white wedding gown in Malolos, a city in the country's Bulacan province.

"There's no storm or flood for two people in love, so the wedding continues!!" Maria Jasmin Halili, a cousin of the groom, wrote in a Facebook post, sharing video clips from the ceremony.

In the videos, Victoriano can be seen beaming and holding a large bouquet. Some guests have their pants cuffed up high, while at least one man paired his suit with rain boots.

In her own Facebook post the following day, Victoriano thanked her new husband, Paulo Padilla, and all those "who did not hesitate to join us on our most important day despite the storm and floods."

“We just resolved to push through with the ceremony, no matter what," Victoriano told the Independent. “It didn't matter if the guests refused to come because of the situation. What's important is that we wanted to be married, that the two of us were there, and that our families were with us.”

The wedding day arrived on the heels of two storms that devastated the Philippines in the past week: Typhoon Doksuri and Typhoon Khanun, according to the Washington Post. Gale-force winds and heavy downpours displaced tens of thousands of people, while at least 52 people have lost their lives as a result of the back-to-back storms, the newspaper reported.

On Monday, officials placed Bulacan under a "state of calamity."

On Facebook, Eilleen Bautista, Victoriano's wedding coordinator, recalled how the rain was "pouring heavily" leading up to the big day.

"The couple decided to go ahead with the wedding, and as their trusted event consultant, I had to be ready to make it happen—rain or shine!" Bautista wrote.

"After careful planning with my team, we came up with a solid plan to ensure everyone's safety and keep the wedding going as planned. Even though the church was flooded, we were determined to make this wedding a memorable one."

Victoriano credited Bautista for helping her to maintain hope and positivity, as she wrote in a Facebook post. Bautista told her: “We will shine tomorrow Ma'am! Bring it on!”

When the day arrived, Bautista was filled with "a sense of purpose guided by prayers, making sure everyone was well taken care of and enjoying themselves despite the difficult circumstances," she wrote.

"This wedding proved that even in the face of adversity, we can still come together and celebrate love in its purest form," she added.