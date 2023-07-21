Brian Harman Leads Open Championship by Five Shots at the Midway Point

With 36 holes remaining at the 151st Open Championship, Brian Harman is in control.

Via a bogey-free 65, the American surged to a five-shot lead at 10-under by the end of play Friday at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England.

Tommy Fleetwood, one of the co-leaders after the opening round, is in solo second at five-under. Austria’s Sepp Straka, who won the PGA Tour’s John Deere Classic two weeks ago, is in solo third at four-under.

Harman, ranked 26th in the Official World Golf Ranking, birdied four straight holes starting at the second, then carded 12 straight pars, holing key putts on the 16th and 17th to remain bogey-free.

Then, it was time to finish the round in style. After a perfect tee shot at the par-five 18th, Harman threaded a five-iron from 242 yards out between the greenside bunkers to set up an eagle chance from just inside 15 feet.

The putt never left the middle of the cup.

Being in the mix in a major is not unfamiliar territory for the 36-year-old. He led the 2017 U.S. Open after three rounds, finishing tied for second behind eventual champion Brooks Koepka. That experience will benefit him this weekend.

“It’s just golf. I think when I held the 54-hole lead at the U.S. Open, I just probably thought about it too much,” Harman said after his round. “Just didn't focus on getting sleep and eating right, so that’ll be my focus this weekend.”



Even with those lessons, Harman will have his hands full the next two days. Wind and rain are in the forecast in Hoylake for Saturday and Sunday, and if Harman slips up, those behind him will be ready to pounce.

That starts with Fleetwood, who battled to a one-under 70 despite struggling off the tee. The Englishman holed crucial par putts on the 17th and 18th, to the delight of the English spectators.

Expect the same reception for Fleetwood, one of the more personable golfers in the world, over the weekend. An Englishman has not won the Open on English soil since 1969, when Tony Jacklin won at Royal Lytham & St Annes Golf Club.

Plus, there is Fleetwood’s history in majors. Since 2017, the 32-year-old has finished in the top five of a major championship six times, including runner-up finishes at the 2018 U.S. Open, when he fired a final-round 63, and the 2019 Open.

He could be due for a breakthrough.

Fleetwood’s co-leaders after the first round, Emiliano Grillo and Christo Lamprecht, had a rough go of it on Friday, to differing extents. Grillo carded just two birdies en route to a three-over 74, but in a tie for seventh at two-under, remains in the hunt heading into Saturday.

Lamprecht, the 6-foot-8 South African amateur, came crashing down to earth on Friday with an eight-over 79. The only amateur to make the cut, Lamprecht sits in a tie for 62nd at three-over, a number surprisingly matched by Koepka and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. World No. 2 Jon Rahm is a shot ahead at two-over, along with defending champion Cameron Smith.

Could someone make a move from further down the leaderboard? Well, keep an eye on former world No. 1 Jason Day (three-under, tied for fourth), three-time major winner Jordan Spieth (two-under, tied for eighth) and pre-tournament favorite Rory McIlroy (one-under, tied for 11th).



Those stars are juxtaposed against multiple underdogs. Australia’s Min Woo Lee and India’s Shubhankar Sharma are tied with Day at three-under, while Spain’s Adrian Otageui (two-under), South Africa's Thriston Lawrence (one-under) and England's Matthew Southgate (one-under) are, among others, on the fringes of contention.

Here is the full leaderboard at the conclusion of play Friday.