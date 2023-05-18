Brexit Has Made Beer Cheaper in the U.K., Prime Minister Says

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak says cheaper beer in the country's pubs is proof that Brexit is working.
“We reformed the alcohol duties that mean this summer you will be able to get cheaper beer in pubs,” Sunak said.
The change in tax on beer will result in pub-goers paying 11 pence (about 14 cents) less per pint, compared to beer bought at a store, according to the Guardian. Wine and whiskey, however, are will see tax increases—with a bottle of win jumping 55 cents.
The average price of a pint is about $5.27, which is up about 35 cents since early 2022, according to the Daily Mail.
Sunak was hitting back at claims from the former UK Independence Party (UKIP) leader Nigel Farage that Brexit had failed under the conservative party.
He also said that he cut taxes on sanitary products as a tangible benefit of Brexit—which saw the U.K. leave the European Union in January 2020 and roll back to bloc's centralized regulation and tax rules.
Sunak also pointed to the freeport policy—which established special zones within the U.K. that are free from tariffs and have lower taxes.
“Economic optimism is increasing, consumer confidence is increasing, growth estimates are being raised,” he told reporters while traveling to a G7 summit.
Sunak claims that two business surveys conducted by the government show businesses have "enormous confidence" in the U.K.
"That’s what’s actually happening with the economy, that’s what global CEOs who actually have the money and are making investment decisions are saying," he said LBC reported.
His comments come as he faces criticism from some businesses, including the auto industry, that parts of the deal with the E.U. need to be renegotiated in order for some businesses to continue to operate.
Sunak acknowledged the U.K. was dealing with high inflation and elevated borrowing but said he was sticking to his aim to “reduce the tax burden” with tax cuts after dealing with those problems first.
