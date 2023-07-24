Breweries are Turning Shower and Laundry Water Into Beer - The Messenger
Breweries are Turning Shower and Laundry Water Into Beer

A brewery outside of San Francisco joins others around the country in turning purified wastewater into drinkable craft beer

Rachel Askinasi
Epic OneWater Brew made with recycled wastewaterEpic Cleantec

A California brewery is one of the latest to join the growing movement of reusing wastewater to make beer.

After a 2021 San Francisco ordinance that said newly constructed buildings larger than 100,000 square feet must have on-site water reuse programs, Devil’s Canyon Brewery's "Epic OneWater Brew" was born.

The brewery partnered with Epic Cleantec and luxury high-rise apartment building 1550 Mission Street to create a system that would treat runoff from laundry and showers so that it can be used for beer.

Beer companies around the world have been brewing recycled beer for years now, with varieties existing in Singapore, Sweden, Berlin and the Czech Republic.

The recycled water can come from showers, laundry cycles, toilets and more, and gets purified so it's safe to drink.

Epic OneWater Brew
Epic OneWater Brew is not currently for saleEpic Cleantec

Half Moon Bay Brewing Company, a brewery outside of San Francisco, utilized NASA purifying systems to make its own upcycled beer called Tunnel Vision in the mid-2010s, The New York Times reported. The company sold its limited-edition India Pale Ale at events between 2014 and 2017.

But Devil's Canyon and Half Moon aren't the only breweries on board. The Pure Water Brewing Alliance is a group of utilities, brewers, engineering firms and technology companies all dedicated to working on together turning wastewater into beer.

"We believe water should be judged on its quality, not its history," the alliance's tagline reads.

While the thought of drinking water once used for someone's end-of-day shower or to flush human waste down a toilet can be off-putting at the very least, a 2022 Stanford University study showed that recycled water is actually cleaner than what typically comes out of a tap.

The study found that "in some cases the quality of the reuse water, particularly the reverse-osmosis-treated waters, was comparable to groundwater, which is traditionally considered the highest quality water."

Places that have been historically affected by drought and overuse of water like Pima County, Arizona, are no strangers to using treated water. In Scottsdale alone, nearly two dozen golf courses have been watered with treated wastewater since the 1990s, The Times reports.

While Devil's Canyon's new brew isn't currently for sale, according to The Times, a beer made in Arizona is.

Desert Monks Brewing Company has used Scottsdale's systems to create two beers from ultra-pure water. They are currently for sale in Arizona only, which is the country's singular state to allow the sale of treated wastewater beer.

