Voice actor Brendan O'Brien has died.
O'Brien, known for serving as the original voice of Crash Bandicoot, died in March, according to an obituary shared on Legacy.com. He was 60.
"It has been an extremely difficult time," O'Brien's wife Ingrid K. Behrens tells The Messenger. "I can tell you that he was very happy and feeling accomplished when he passed away."
The official Crash Bandicoot account confirmed the news Tuesday, writing on Twitter, "Sharing our sincere condolences to Brendan O'Brien's loved ones for his passing. He was an incredible talent who brought Crash Bandicoot and other Crash characters to life. He will forever live on in the hearts of Crash fans."
- The Smiths Bassist Andy Rourke Dead at 59 of Pancreatic Cancer
- Australian Reality Reality Star’s Instagram Deletes References to Fatal Crash after Death Hoax
- Photo Agency Claims Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Were ‘Not in Immediate Danger at Any Point’ During Car Chase
- Shark Tanks, M&M’s, and Dinosaur Bones: Inside the World of Celebrity Real Estate
- Rachel Weisz Once Had a Miscarriage, Actress Reveals
O'Brien voiced the iconic video game character from 1996 to 2004, per IMDB.
He got his start over 20 years before making his Crash debut and starred in the 1973 television movie Honor Thy Father. Most recently, he appeared in Riverdale in 2020 and the 2021 mini series The Slowest Show, which marked his final role.
At the age of 10, he also had a brief cameo in The Streets of San Francisco with his father, according to Legacy.
In his personal life, O'Brien attended Loyola High School in East Los Angeles.
Along with acting, he loved to play the guitar and often collaborated with other skilled musicians.
He married Behrens in 2000, five years after they first met. Together, they loved to explore the outdoors as O'Brien developed a love for the forest.
"He laid down his guitar on March 23, 2023," the tribute on Legacy read. "The silence leaves behind deep memories of a life well lived. He touched strangers, friends and family with his love of life, his humor and positive attitude. No words can express how much he is missed."
The Messenger reached out to Behrens and a representative for O'Brien but did not immediately hear back.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Case Dropped Against Woman Who Got 6 Years for Killing Her RapistNews
- Fiery Plane Crash into Private Florida Ranch Leaves Pilot DeadNews
- Uvalde Mother Details Her Life in Year After Losing DaughterNews
- Tampa Bay Rays Owner Addresses Concerns of Team Being MovedNews
- Suspect on the Loose After 2 Bar Employees Shot Dead in Parking Lot DisputeNews
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- Explosions Heard Outside Of Daycare Moments Before CollapseNews
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics