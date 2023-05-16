The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Brendan O’Brien, Original Voice of Crash Bandicoot, Dead at 60

    The voice actor died in March, over 20 years after lending his voice to the video game character Crash Bandicoot.

    Charmaine Patterson
    Legacy.com; Naughty Dog

    Voice actor Brendan O'Brien has died.

    O'Brien, known for serving as the original voice of Crash Bandicoot, died in March, according to an obituary shared on Legacy.com. He was 60.

    "It has been an extremely difficult time," O'Brien's wife Ingrid K. Behrens tells The Messenger. "I can tell you that he was very happy and feeling accomplished when he passed away."

    The official Crash Bandicoot account confirmed the news Tuesday, writing on Twitter, "Sharing our sincere condolences to Brendan O'Brien's loved ones for his passing. He was an incredible talent who brought Crash Bandicoot and other Crash characters to life. He will forever live on in the hearts of Crash fans."

    O'Brien voiced the iconic video game character from 1996 to 2004, per IMDB.

    He got his start over 20 years before making his Crash debut and starred in the 1973 television movie Honor Thy Father. Most recently, he appeared in Riverdale in 2020 and the 2021 mini series The Slowest Show, which marked his final role.

    At the age of 10, he also had a brief cameo in The Streets of San Francisco with his father, according to Legacy.

    In his personal life, O'Brien attended Loyola High School in East Los Angeles.

    Along with acting, he loved to play the guitar and often collaborated with other skilled musicians.

    He married Behrens in 2000, five years after they first met. Together, they loved to explore the outdoors as O'Brien developed a love for the forest.

    "He laid down his guitar on March 23, 2023," the tribute on Legacy read. "The silence leaves behind deep memories of a life well lived. He touched strangers, friends and family with his love of life, his humor and positive attitude. No words can express how much he is missed."

    The Messenger reached out to Behrens and a representative for O'Brien but did not immediately hear back.

